WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting at an outdoor concert with thousands in attendance in Ellis County Saturday evening left one person injured, authorities said.
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the incident in the 600 block of Risinger Road in Ferris. Arriving deputies and medical response teams found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a Dallas hospital by CareFlite and is stable.
Investigators learned there were about 2,000 to 3,000 people in attendance at the concert. Authorities said there was some sort of disturbance between patrons, which led to a suspect firing into a crowd.
According to the sheriff’s office, there was one shooting victim and a mass of attendees fled the area.
There have been no arrests made as authorities look to identify the suspect. Anyone who may have information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 972.825.4965.