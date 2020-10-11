Comments
NEW BOSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas woman was found dead inside a home after her unborn child was removed from her womb Friday morning, police said.
Police in New Boston, about 24 miles west of Texarkana, said they responded to a home in the 200 block of Austin Street at around 10:20 a.m.
According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a female suspect was eventually arrested by authorities in Oklahoma.
The child did not survive, police said. Police did not say where the child was found.
The victim’s and suspect’s identities have not yet been released. Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.
The New Boston Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case.
