DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) — Federal officials say a 34-year-old Fort Worth man videotaped the sexual assault of an infant. Now a judge has sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Chester Devin Leban pleaded guilty in January to sexual exploitation of a child. He was sentenced last week.

Officials say it was in 2018 when Fort Worth police were sent out on a domestic disturbance call. Once at the scene officers met with Leban’s estranged wife, who told them there was child pornography on Leban’s cell phone.

When questioned by detectives, Leban admitted to using his cell phone to record a sexually explicit encounter between an adult female, Emily Conner, and a 5-month-old infant.

Conner pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

After their sentences have been serve federal officials say both defendants will be under supervised release for the rest of their lives.

Fort Worth police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the U.S. Secret Service.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative designed to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse nationwide.