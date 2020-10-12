DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dak Prescott’s seemingly season ending injury during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants sent waves of sadness and concern across the sports world.

Fans joined Dak’s peers expressing their sadness and sending well-wishes, but the City of Dallas sent a message for the world to see.

Sunday night the entire downtown skyline was lit up in blue, with Cowboys stars rotating around the Reunion Tower Ball and closer to the group on the Omni Hotel. About half-hour after sunset, as the city was layered in blue, the City of Dallas sent a tweet with a picture of the skyline and the message — #4Dak ⭐️.

Dak, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, was trying to orchestrate another rally for the Cowboys after tossing an early pick-six, connecting often with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to deliver one big play after another. But when he took to using his legs to convert late in the third quarter, his right ankle got caught beneath the defender and the turf.

It was later confirmed that the 27-year-old had suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

Dak was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery Sunday night to clean out the wound and repair the fracture. Cowboys head team orthopedist Dan Cooper reportedly brought in noted foot and ankle doctor Gene Curry to perform the operation. He is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Monday.

The likelihood of Dak returning in 2020 is extremely slim, since experts say the recovery from this type of injury generally takes between four and six months.