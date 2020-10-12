SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Carroll ISD Athletic Department announced Monday the Varsity Football game between Carroll High School and Denton Guyer scheduled for Friday, October 16 at Dragon Stadium was cancelled after a Carroll player tested positive for coronavirus.

The student-athlete was last at an athletic event on Thursday, October 8.

Tarrant County Public Health has been notified and contact tracing has been completed, the school district said.

TCPH recommended the school district continue to monitor student-athletes in the football program.

“Carroll ISD Athletics will continue to work with the UIL and Tarrant County to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our athletic programs,” the district said in a news release.

The game will not be rescheduled this season and the game will be ruled a no-contest.

Thursday’s Freshman and Junior Varsity games against Denton Guyer will be played as scheduled.