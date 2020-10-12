ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday’s game with a gruesome right ankle injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants.
The team later announced Prescott was taken to a hospital with a right ankle compound fracture and will have surgery Sunday evening.
With about seven minutes left in the quarter, Prescott was tackled after a nine-yard run and his ankle appeared to be rolled over, causing Prescott to stay down on the field.
After several minutes, he was carted off the field as players and coaches watched in worry for the quarterback.
Prescott could be seen leaving in tears toward the locker room with his fist raised as the crowd applauded him.
Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy and former head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett were seen on the field as they looked at Prescott.
Jason Garrett made his way on the field to show support to his former QB, Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/w2AZmNruOr
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020
Backup quarterback Andy Dalton went into the game as the offense finished the drive with a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott.
The Cowboys ended up winning the game 37-34 on a last-second field goal. However, the win will feel like a loss for many as they await the news on Prescott.
“It just sucks to lose Dak, our leader. We just got to go out there and play for him,” Elliott told reporters after the game. “…All we can do is support him and go out there and win ball games for him. It just sucks to see a warrior go down like that.”
At around 6:50 p.m., Prescott’s brother, Tad, tweeted a picture with Dak at the hospital as the quarterback showed a smile.
“God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I F****** guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT,” Tad Prescott tweeted.
Players around the league tweeted support for the Cowboys quarterback.
Joining all of our player members in sending prayers for @dak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuGJApzzZZ
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 11, 2020
“Big time Prayers up @dak!” Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.
“Praying for big bro @dak,” Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said.
Before leaving the game, Prescott had a career highlight with an 11-yard touchdown catch from wide receiver Cedrick Wilson right before the first half ended.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement later in evening:
We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.
I know this young man very well.
I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.
And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.
He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.
And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.
