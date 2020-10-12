ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly seven months after the pandemic delayed its debut, Globe Life Field in Arlington opened the doors to baseball fans for the first time Monday night.

After hosting high school graduations, and small tours for months, it was the first baseball game with fans for the billion dollar, retractable roof stadium, and the first crowd this season to see a Major League Baseball game.

Fans walked through the doors with mouths open, some running to explore the park, stopping only to snap quick pictures.

Texas Rangers hats and jerseys were outnumbered by Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers fan outfits, the two teams playing in the National League Championship Series at the park this week.

Players appeared to enjoy the fans return, graciously tossing baseballs during batting practice even up into the upper levels of the park.

Only 11,500 people were being allowed in, less than 30% of the seating capacity at the park.

Unused seats, sometimes between six to eight in a row, were tied up with long zip-ties to prevent them from being used.

Baseball fans traveled from across the country to be at the first game of 2020, including from Virginia, Ohio and Idaho.

In several cases they weren’t even fans of the two teams playing. They just wanted to be at a game.

“Historical tickets,” said Rich Churchill, who flew in from Virginia with his son, and will return next week for a World Series game. “Nobody’s been to anything, and it starts right here, right now, tonight.”