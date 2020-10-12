DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As Texas continues to reopen, there are more events drawing large crowds.

From Saturday’s Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl to the Cowboys game to the pumpkin patch, people are inching closer together despite advice from public health experts.

“Those are certainly opportunities where there can be the community spread,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Phil Huang. “That’s very concerning.”

Especially, he said, given the latest trends locally in COVID-19 cases.

“What has been concerning to everyone is that definitely in the last couple of weeks, we have seen upticks in those numbers and particularly some of the hospital numbers, emergency department visits, admissions,” he said.

Dallas County Seeing Uptick In Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations

He believes many factors are to blame, including the reopening of schools and businesses, as well as social distance fatigue.

“We’re all human. It’s very hard to keep this up. People get tired of it,” Dr. Huang said.

It’s something Dad Javier Perez has noticed.

“I feel like people are out there at football games, stadiums, concerts, bars, all the places. It’s like normal when you’re driving. There’s traffic again,” he said. “That’s a little bit risky.”

And now with bars opening, Dr. Huang said it’s never been more important to stick to what the experts know works.

“The masking is so important. Continuing to do the physical distancing is so important. We’ve seen that it works. We just can’t let up on it.”

In addition to bars reopening in some parts of the state on Wednesday, businesses including movie theaters, bowling alleys, and amusement parks will go to 75% capacity.