ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Rowlett Police arrested for driving while intoxicated early Friday, October 9, later died in the Rowlett City Jail.

Officers responded to a call about a DWI around 4:30 a.m.

They found white box truck with the driver asleep at the wheel, stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Officers were able to wake up the driver, Anderson Howard, 25.

Police arrested Howard for driving while intoxicated, along with possession of marijuana and other controlled substances.

Howard was processed into the Rowlett City Jail.

Rowlett Police said during routine checks, Rowlett detention officers found Howard unresponsive in his cell.

Detention officers began performing CPR on Howard and notified Rowlett Emergency Medical Services.

EMS rushed Howard to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Texas Rangers are leading this investigation.