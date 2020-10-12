DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Early voting starts Tuesday and the American Airlines Center In Dallas will serve as Dallas County’s largest polling location.

On Monday, preparations were made made to try and make it a safe experience.

There are social distancing markers set up outside the AAC.

Inside, masks will be required.

There are hand sanitizing stations and the voting machines are spaced six feet apart.

Anybody registered to vote in Dallas County is eligible to vote at the AAC. There will also a drive-thru option as well.

The AAC opening to voters is a part of the Dallas Mavericks’ “Take Action Plan” to address racial inequality and social injustice.

It encourages civil engagement which includes voting in elections.

It’s something both Mark Cuban and Dallas residents have been vocal about.

“As an African-American, because my ancestors suffered and died for the right to vote so it’s extremely important,” Anisa James said.

“All cultures, we have to step up and be responsible,” Hakeem Montgomery said.

During the last presidential election, millions of voters reported they didn’t vote in large part because there was no way for them to get to the polls. Those who live downtown say the AAC offers a convenient way for thousands of residents to vote.

“It’s great,” Brandon Cundith said. “It’s accessible. It’s right here, steps from our apartment. There’s a lot of multi-family around here so it’s great for everyone who is an apartment nearby.”

Early voting will last from October 13 to October 30.

The AAC will also be open on election day.

Those who plan to vote at the AAC, can part for free at the Lexus parking garage.

DART will also be providing some complimentary services.