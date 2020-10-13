DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Decatur, Texas hospital has put a “temporary pause” on elective surgeries after officials there said black ground beetles had made it into the building through the roof.

Officials from the Wise Health System (Decatur Campus) said in a news release on Tuesday, “Both an exterminating company and a roof repair company are currently onsite.” They also said they believe they will be able to resume normal operations on Wednesday, October 14.

“We apologize for the inconvenience that this may have caused our patients during this time, but appreciate the quick response from our Facilities and Surgery Departments to quickly respond and make necessary changes in the best interest of our patients,” said Jason Wren, CEO of Wise Health System.

The Texas A&M website notes ground beetles as a “highly variable group of beetles” that “are predominantly predators of other arthropods, both as adults and larvae.” They say they “occasionally become a nuisance when they occur locally in high numbers; although capable of biting, they are generally not medically harmful.”

Officials said 39 elective surgeries were canceled and will be rescheduled – many for the next day. The hospital said they were providing some hotel rooms for patients who traveled for surgery.

According to the release, operating rooms and sterile surgical areas are being cleaned “with an alcohol-based solution that dries within 30 minutes.”

Officials said the roof will be properly sealed to prevent any further issues.