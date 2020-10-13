DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 606 additional positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Dallas County to 87,381 confirmed cases.

Dallas County also announced the death of Dallas man in his 50s who had underlying high risk health conditions, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to 1,057.

There are 32 additional probable case to report today for a total of 4,374 probable cases including 13 probable deaths.

Of the 606 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 328 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and nine are from previous months.

“Today we see a large increase in the number of new COVID-19 positive cases,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “Remember that we are looking for weekly trends and not one day spikes; however, we saw the release of CDC week 40 in the Dallas County Health and Human Services summary report which was yet another increase in the number of positive cases. Our hospitalizations and ED visits are continuing to go up in the region and here in Dallas County and we are seeing a CDC week 40 climb in the number of children ages 5-17 who are contracting COVID-19 as well.”

Texas Reports October High 5,209 New Coronavirus Cases

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 40 was 374, an increase from the previous daily average of 346 for CDC week 37.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 10.0% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 40 (week ending 10/3/20).

A provisional total of 283 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 40, an increase from the previous week in this age group.

“Overall our schools are doing a good job with infection prevention, and many of our families are making good choices, but it’s up to all of us to make a choice to wear our mask when around people outside our home, maintain six-foot distance, wash our hands frequently, and avoid crowds. We want the numbers to flatten and begin to go down with this pleasant weather and as we enter the holiday season. Unfortunately, we are currently going in the wrong direction but I know together we can turn it around and get to a better place for the fall,” said Judge Jenkins.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Regarding keeping people safe at poling places during early voting which started Tuesday, Judge Jenkins said, “I want to reiterate the great amount of effort that has gone into making sure the voting experience is safe. You can go here to find a color-coded map that shows which early voting sites have the shortest lines and you can download a sample ballot here to see the races that you’ll be voting on based on your address.”