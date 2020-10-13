Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Lottery’s millionaire club continues to grow during the pandemic. A Dallas resident is the latest to join, after becoming a million dollar winner.
The person claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Instant Millionaire scratch ticket game.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Albertsons store in the 460 block of Frankford Road. The winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the 25th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.
Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are about 1 in 3.