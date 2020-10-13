DENTON, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Judge Judge Andy Eads is under quarantine after County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said Tuesday, October 13 that Mitchell was recovering at home and following all isolation guidelines.

Denton County officials said Denton County Public Health (DCPH), was conducting contact tracing. “Any individual who has had extended exposure is in the process of being notified and will be asked to quarantine.” Officials said in a release.

According to the release, Eads was notified Monday of potential exposure.

“We are following the recommendations of DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson and are conducting the Commissioners Court meeting via Zoom in an abundance of caution,” Judge Eads said. “By going into an immediate quarantine, we are ensuring the health and safety of our employees as well as the general public.

The Commissioners Court met on Tuesday, October 13 via Zoom at 9 a.m.

“I would ask that you keep Commissioner Mitchell in your thoughts and prayers as she recovers from COVID-19,” said Eads.

The release did not indicate when or how Mitchell may have contracted the virus or what close contact Eads and Mitchell had.