COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A huge fire at an apartment complex in Plano sent residents out into the streets Tuesday morning.
It isn’t known exactly when the fire at the Windhaven Park Apartments, in the 6200 block of Windhaven Parkway, broke out, but when Chopper 11 flew overhead flames were shooting from the roof of at least two units.
Smoke began coming out of other parts of the rooftop as the fire spread. It isn’t known exactly how many units were affected or how many resident lost their homes.
Fire crews used hoses on the ground and brought in ladder trucks to try and extinguish the flames.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries.