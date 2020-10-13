Tarrant County Sheriff’s Searching For Shooter Who Killed Man After Weekend Road Rage Incident Officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person/persons who shot a man over the weekend during a believed road rage incident.

North Texans Line Up By The Thousands To Cast Their Ballots On The 1st Day Of Early VotingElection Day is still three weeks away, but early voting is underway and thousands of North Texans are already making their way to the polls.