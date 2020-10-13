DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman have been arrested and charged with first degree murder in a deadly shooting at the OYO Townhouse near Dallas Love Field.
Police said around 9:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call at the Concentra Urgent Care at 2920 N Stemmons Fwy.
That’s where an unidentified shooting victim was dropped off by someone driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined the shooting happened at the OYO Townhouse 2383 Stemmons Trail.
Suspects Brian Crowder, 35, and Tiffany Watts, 38, were found at the hotel and taken to police headquarters and then the Dallas County Jail.
Bond has not yet been set.
Police have not released any details on a possible motive or what the relationship was between the suspects and the victim.