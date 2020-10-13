ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man on a motorcycle was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. Sanford Street in Arlington.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that the pickup truck had left and the motorcycle rider was on the ground, dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was traveling eastbound and failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle rider who was traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. Mesquite Street.

A witness at the scene was able to provide officers with a license plate number for the pickup truck that collided with the motorcycle.

Using that information, investigators were able to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, who was out of town at the time of the crash.

With the owner’s cooperation, officers seized the vehicle overnight.

The truck had visible damage consistent with the crash.

Investigators are now following up on leads to fully identify and locate the suspected driver.

They continue to ask anyone who witnessed the crash – or anyone who lives in the area near N. Mesquite St / E Sanford St and might have surveillance footage of the crash – to contact them.

They can specifically call Crash Investigator Dane Ritcheson at (817) 575-8601.