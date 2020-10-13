NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Election Day is still three weeks away, but early voting is underway and thousands of North Texans are already making their way to the polls.

CBS 11 News crews found long lines outside a number of voting centers and people who had waited more than an hour to vote — including at the Fretz Park Library in far North Dallas.

On the eastside of Fort Worth voters reported issues at the Precinct 8 voting center and there was a line that went all the way down the street because of it.

In Grapevine, voters headed out before sunrise to get in line and cast their ballots at the REC of Grapevine on Municipal Way.

There was a disruption in Tarrant County after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, election officials decided that person and others who worked with her should stay home. The result meant the Euless Family Life Senior Center was closed down.

This affected sites at Keller Town Hall, Village of Woodland Springs, and Euless Senior Center. Only the Euless site remains closed while elections dept. finds a replacement crew — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) October 13, 2020

The positive diagnosis has also affected locations at Keller Town Hall and the Villages of Woodland Springs. Both of these locations are open, but the closure of the senior center has resulted in even longer lines.

There was a line of voters at the largest polling place in Dallas — the American Airlines Center. Tuesday morning dozens of voters lined up — socially distanced — around the arena. Once inside mask-wearing voters were checked in at one of 20 stations, then sent out to one of the 50 voting machines set up in the concourse.

Those who plan to vote at the AAC can park in the Lexus Parking Garage across the street for free. The AAC is just one of more than 60 polling locations in Dallas County.

Voters should keep in mind that if you see an extremely long line where you had planned to cast your ballot you can go to another voting location in your area. Early voters can cast a ballot at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote.

Early voting runs from October 13 until October 30. Locations can be found on the Texas secretary of state’s website.

Election Day for the 2020 general election is November 3.