FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying the person/persons who shot a man over the weekend during a believed road rage incident.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m. on October 10, at the intersection of Cleburne Crowley Road and Old Cleburne Crowley Road.

When deputies got to the scene they say they found a man, whose name has not been released, lying near a white pickup, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

There was a person inside the truck who witnessed the shooting. After speaking with that person and other witnesses detectives say the shooting happened after a ‘roadside dispute’ between the shooter and victim.

Detectives are now searching for the other vehicle and persons involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or knows the identity of the person who pulled the trigger is asked to call Tarrant County Criminal Investigations at 817-884-1270.