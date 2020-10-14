PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County man is in jail charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her son.
Aubrey Police said around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrested Cory Washington, 39, for the murders of April Robinson, 37 and Robinson’s son, Donavan Fielder, 18, in the 9200 Block of Blackstone Drive.
Police said Washington called 911 to report he had killed his girlfriend.
When officers arrived on scene Washington came outside of the home he shared with the two victims and surrendered without incident.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
After Washington was taken into custody, officers found Robinson’s body in the front yard of a neighbor’s home and Fielder’s body inside the family’s home.
“This is a tragic incident for the surviving family, and our team is working to ensure that the available evidence speaks for the victims,” said Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler.