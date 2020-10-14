DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly man was killed after he was hit by a loose tire from a hit-and-run crash in a Dallas neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Police said German Soto Acre, 46, was driving in the 1800 block of South Marsalis Avenue at around 3 p.m. and was allegedly speeding when he hit a parked car along a curb. The crash caused the parked car to hit a second parked vehicle.
According to police, the crash caused the second parked vehicle to lose its right front tire, which then hit the victim, 75-year-old Teodulo Fernandez, as he was standing on the sidewalk near his home.
The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing into a metal fence in front of Fernandez’s home. Police said Soto Acre then ran away from the crash scene.
Fernandez was taken a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Soto Acre was eventually arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid leading to death.