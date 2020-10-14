TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Today is a big day for Tarrant County bars. After months of being ordered closed by Governor Greg Abbott, they are now allowed to re-open.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on almost every industry in the state — and bars are included.

Governor Abbott made the announcement last week that bars are now allowed to re-open at 50% capacity if the county judges allow it, and if the hospital capacity for coronavirus patients in that county is under 15%.

Face coverings are still required before entering bars, and patrons are required to stay seated while they are eating and drinking.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says if bar owners can stick to the guidelines they can open.

Judge Whitley said, “I’ve talked with my partners on the court. I’ve talked with the mayors in the cities around Tarrant county. I’ve had two or three conversations with our hospital execs. I’ve talked with some of the bar owners already. I’ve talked with other citizens and other folks about that. And I feel comfortable right now that we can do this. And still be safe.”

Tarrant County now joins Denton, Collin, and Ellis counties in re-opening. Dallas county, however, remains the loan North Texas hold out.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweet last week that although the county remains in orange, daily coronavirus numbers are slowly going up.

According to the Governor, if COVID-19 cases can continue to be contained, the capacity percentage will increase down the road.