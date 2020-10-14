KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An apartment complex under construction in the Houston suburbs caught fire October 14, causing an inferno that could be seen from miles away.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m., sending flames and thick smoke high into the air over Katy, Texas.

The San Tierra Apartments had been under construction for several months, but the building wasn’t complete and tenets were far from moving in to any units. Because of the state of construction the sprinkler system had not been activated, so the flames spread quickly.

The roaring flames were so intense that responding fire departments reportedly maxed out the water supply and at one point could not stop the fire from spreading.

A large structure fire at Partnership Way and Texas 99 will have a big impact on area traffic. Please seek alternate routes #hounews pic.twitter.com/o85ZBjxpwp — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 14, 2020

Firefighters from Harris County, Houston, Katy, Cypress Fairbanks and several other departments all worked together to battle the blaze.

One firefighter received non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are still working to find out exactly what sparked the fire.

Katy is about 30 miles west of Houston.