ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Odessa Police arrested a couple in connection with the death of 8-year-old Jaylin in late August.
Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, the child’s guardians, are charged with capital murder.
According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to a medical call at a home.
When police arrived, they found Jaylin, deceased.
Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by the couple.
The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping, CBS 7 in Odessa reported.
Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.
Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.