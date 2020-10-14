MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police arrested three people for vehicle theft and evading arrest following a chase and crash in a stolen trailer Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of a stolen trailer in the area of 3500 Dividend Drive.

The caller told police a truck had rammed the gate of a storage complex and stole a black 30-foot enclosed trailer.

Officers arrived in the area and saw a black Ford F-350 Dually truck with three occupants pulling a trailer matching the description from the caller.

The driver ran a red light at West Walnut Street and North First Street.

Officers attempted to stop the truck, but the driver kept going.

With the assistance of the DPS helicopter, Garland Police said officers kept track of the suspects from a safe distance.

The driver drove the truck off-road in the area of La Prada and 635 just inside Mesquite where it stopped in a field near an apartment community in the 1800 block of Oates Drive.

The three occupants of the vehicle exited the truck and ran into the apartment complex.

The suspects approached a male inside the complex, and robbed him of his car keys at gunpoint.

One of the suspects attempted to enter the locked vehicle by firing a gun through the window.

The gunman was unable to start the car, and the three continued running away from the area.

Within minutes’ officers were able to catch two of the suspects, a man and woman. While pursuing the third suspect, helicopter officers saw him fire his gun.

The gunman entered a stormwater drain, and after several minutes of negotiations, he agreed to surrender and was arrested.

The arrested subjects are identified as 26-year-old Nathan Xavior Higgins of Mesquite (driver and gunman), 20-year-old Anthony Kerry of Combine and 26-year-old Haylee Brown of Duncanville.

During the pursuit, Higgins sideswiped several vehicles and officers are still investigating.

Officers located a handgun inside the stormwater drain and a sawed-off long gun inside the truck.

The investigation is active and more charges may be filed.

No bond has been set.