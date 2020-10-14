NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Dak Prescott, Dak Prescott Injury, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Football, Giovanni Hamilton, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury against the Giants on Sunday, well wishes came from everywhere.

Twelve-year-old Giovanni Hamilton is a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. But, due to his health, Giovanni felt for Dak in a way most people can’t

“I have had to have a lot of surgeries.” Giovanni told CBS 11 Sports. “I’ve had 15 surgeries.”

The young Eagles fan is battling a condition he compares to muscular dystrophy. “I have dislocated elbows which came with my condition and both of my hips are dislocated,” he said.

That’s the reason that Giovanni was motivated to send the video message to Prescott. “I think that’s why I wanted to make the video. I could relate to him. I felt like I needed to make the video. To say, ‘I know what you’re going through… I hope you’re okay man. Get better soon,'” he said.

The message has been viewed more than 1.7 million times on Twitter. Giovanni says that Prescott did reply to his message with a thank you.

While Giovanni’s heart goes out to Prescott, the 12-year-old did proves he is still a die-hard Eagles Fan when he summed up his feelings about Dak being on the Cowboys, “It’s nothing personal against him. He’s a human being too. He’s just on the wrong team.”

Comments
  1. Patricia G Taylor says:
    October 14, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Here’s hopeing you get better soon.Just trust in the Lord and he’ll see you through.Will miss seeing you playing for the Dallas Cowboys. pgtaylor08@gmail.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply