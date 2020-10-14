DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury against the Giants on Sunday, well wishes came from everywhere.

Devastated for @dak – one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

Twelve-year-old Giovanni Hamilton is a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. But, due to his health, Giovanni felt for Dak in a way most people can’t

“I have had to have a lot of surgeries.” Giovanni told CBS 11 Sports. “I’ve had 15 surgeries.”

The young Eagles fan is battling a condition he compares to muscular dystrophy. “I have dislocated elbows which came with my condition and both of my hips are dislocated,” he said.

That’s the reason that Giovanni was motivated to send the video message to Prescott. “I think that’s why I wanted to make the video. I could relate to him. I felt like I needed to make the video. To say, ‘I know what you’re going through… I hope you’re okay man. Get better soon,'” he said.

for @dak get well soon brother and i hope u get the comeback story u deserve bro pic.twitter.com/yaZeY1U57z — Team Giovanni (@realsjsgiovanni) October 11, 2020

The message has been viewed more than 1.7 million times on Twitter. Giovanni says that Prescott did reply to his message with a thank you.

While Giovanni’s heart goes out to Prescott, the 12-year-old did proves he is still a die-hard Eagles Fan when he summed up his feelings about Dak being on the Cowboys, “It’s nothing personal against him. He’s a human being too. He’s just on the wrong team.”