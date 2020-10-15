LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten people in Lubbock have been charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and other related drug crimes following “a large-scale federal operation.”

Nine members of a Lubbock drug trafficking organization were arrested on Wednesday, October 7 as part of Operation Los Perros De Nieve organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

Operation Los Perros De Nieve targeted nine locations in Lubbock and resulted in the seizure of approximately $40,000 in cash, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and 13 firearms.

One suspect remains at-large.

In a 19-count federal indictment unsealed Thursday, five defendants were charged with gun crimes, including possession of a firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession ammunition, in addition to the drug charges.

“I am proud of the work of this Task Force and the collaborative effort of all the agencies,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox. “We are committed to disrupting the supply of illegal narcotics and to prosecuting those responsible for spreading deadly poison into our communities.”

“With these latest arrests, DEA Lubbock and our Caprock law enforcement partners have made a significant impact to the violent, cocaine trafficking networks in the area,” said DEA Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez, who oversees DEA operations throughout the region. “Drugs and those who distribute them have no place in our neighborhoods. The DEA will never waver in our resolve to identify and hold those responsible for their actions.”

If convicted, the defendants face maximum sentences of up to 40 years, or life in some instances, in federal prison for the drug-related offenses and up to 10 years, or up to life in some instances, for the firearm-related crimes.

Those charged include:

• Ronnie Manuel Garcia, Jr., 28

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

• Jonathan Phillip Reyes, aka “J.P.,” 34

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

• Raul Perez, III, aka “Raw’lo” and “Raulo,” 34

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

• Krystal Lynn Ramos, 35

Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine

• Amy Shawn Rodriguez, 40

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

• Juan Moncada, 35

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

• Jacob Anthony Molina, 28

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

• Jeremy Wayne Beck, aka “Lil Jay,” 34

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and convicted felon in possession of firearms.

• Michael Paul Perez, 38

Charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.