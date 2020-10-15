(CBSDFW.COM) – The gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas remains below $2 after 216 days, AAA Texas reported on Thursday.
According to AAA, the statewide average is $1.87 this week, which is 41 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Drivers in El Paso are paying the most per gallon of regular unleaded at $2.07, while those in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.72.
AAA reported that this is the longest time of drivers paying below $2 on average since 2005. This is largely due to continued COVID-19 concerns that are keeping gasoline demand low.
“Motorists in the Lone Star State have been filling up with fuel at under $2 per gallon on average since mid-March,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It appears as though the market remains balanced despite many variables, including a busy hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico and lower than normal demand due to COVID-19 concerns.”
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18. The Texas average is the third lowest in the country, according to AAA.