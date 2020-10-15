Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to identify and ultimately nab a man captured on surveillance video stealing plants from the nursery at a West Dallas Lowe’s last month.
The suspect was seen stealing multiple plants from the store at 1710 Chalk Hill Road on Wednesday, September 2 around 1:10 a.m.
He was driving a maroon minivan with mismatched rims.
Police said the suspect has stolen from the same store multiple times.
Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has any information about the thefts can contact Detective J. Lewis at 214-671-0635.