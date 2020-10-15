Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — The Richards Group — the nation’s largest independent advertising agency — has lost Motel 6 as a client after its founder reportedly labeled an ad pitch as “too Black” for the lodging chain’s “white supremacist constituents.”
Carrolton, Texas-based Motel 6 terminated its relationship with Richards Group, effective immediately, after learning of comments attributed to the ad agency’s founder, Stan Richards.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦