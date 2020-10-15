Comments
ALVARADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 130 members of a high school band in North Texas have been quarantined after several positive COVID-19 tests within the group.
District officials said Thursday that the Alvarado High School band will be quarantined until Saturday, Oct. 24.
According to Alvarado ISD, one staff member and two students had tested positive for the virus.
“This decision was made with the safety and health of all students in mind and wanting to keep the cases and any potential exposure isolated,” the district said in a statement.
The district said the band has 132 members.