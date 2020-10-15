FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – RaceTrac is a third generation family-owned gas station and convenience store chain with more than 150 location across the DFW area.

Company officials say they have stayed very busy during the coronavirus pandemic and in fact they are growing.

They are looking to hire for about 450 position in our area.

The jobs range from guest services associates to general manager positions.

“We have an aggressive growth strategy. We are building stores when a lot of businesses have stopped doing that. So we are here to stay we are here for the long haul,” said Renzo Bassanini, Executive Director of Field Human Resources.

The jobs are both full-time and part-time and they come along with competitive pay and benefits according to Bassanini.

He says the jobs are perfect for someone pivoting careers or simply looking for extra part-time work.

“I would say if you are passionate to serve others and work hard this is a place for you,” said Bassanini. “If you have a servant heart that likes to work hard this is a place for you.”

If you would like to apply, click here.