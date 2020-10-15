AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving reports about poll workers being barred from sites for not wearing a face mask, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a reminder that the statewide requirement does not apply to polling sites.
On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order about requiring face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Paxton said in a letter Thursday: “The Order states plainly that the statewide ‘face-covering requirement does not apply to… any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election.'”
Paxton’s letter was sent to election officials after he said his office received “reports that certain poll watchers, election clerks, and other individuals administering elections are being barred from executing their duties on account of not wearing a mask or face-covering. This is wrong.”
He went on to say that barring poll workers from these sites because of not wearing face masks is “unlawful.”
Early voting in Texas began on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Just another example of voter suppression from this governor and AG…Shame!!!