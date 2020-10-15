Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Medical City Denton workers paused this week to remember patients who’ve died of COVID-19.
They placed hand-painted remembrance rocks in the garden in front of the hospital, signifying their lessening the load of loss and sharing their hope for tomorrow.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone, but especially for those caring for our COVID patients and every patient who lost their battle here on earth,” the hospital said in a news release.
The gesture was also meant to honor the dedication of caregivers.
As of this week, Texas has recorded more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 16,000 deaths.