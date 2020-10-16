Waxahachie ISD Requiring All Students, Except Those With Health Reasons, To Return To In-Person LearningWith the exception of medical reasons, Waxahachie ISD announced Thursday it will be requiring all students to return to in-person learning in November. Katie Johnston reports.

19 minutes ago

North Texas 5th-Grader On A Mission To Donate 100K Meals To People In Need By ThanksgivingA 5th grader in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District has a habit of setting very lofty goals for himself... he also has a habit of exceeding them. Katie Johnston reports.

42 minutes ago

Voters In Lewisville Not Letting Poll Worker Diagnosis Keep Them From Casting Ballots

3 hours ago