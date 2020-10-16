(CBSDFW.COM) – Additional help is being sent to West Texas as some areas see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are surging medical personnel, supplies and personal protective equipment to Amarillo, Lubbock and other surrounding areas.
According to the governor, the DSHS has sent 171 personnel, with an additional 100 expected by Sunday. The DSHS also sent 100 IV pumps, 56 ventilators and 25 oxygen concentrators.
“As the Amarillo and Lubbock communities see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the State of Texas is providing support to hospitals throughout these two regions,” Abbott said. “The additional medical personnel, supplies, and PPE surged to the Panhandle and South Plains will help these communities care for patients and contain the spread of this virus.”
Texas health officials reported 4,615 cases on Thursday, along with 95 deaths.
