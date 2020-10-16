Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of southern Oklahoma for a missing 3-year-old boy.
On Facebook the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said that Cash Curtis was last seen riding his bike around 5:00 p.m. Thursday in Cartwright, Oklahoma.
First-responders and volunteers on horseback were out late into the night searching for the boy near Lake Texoma. Choctaw Nation Emergency Management is also using drones to look for Cash.
Cartwright is just north of Denison, Texas.
Cash Curtis was last seen wearing blue jogger pants and a long sleeved black shirt.
Anyone who has seen Cash or knows anything about his disappearance is asked to call 911.