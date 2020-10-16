Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s Hotchkiss Elementary School is set to reopen Monday, October 19 after being closed since Wednesday, October 14 due to seven staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
The approximately 650 students who attend classes there took part in in-person learning Wednesday through Friday.
Because more staff members were placed in isolation, the school may not have had the capability to conduct in-person classes under COVID-19 safety protocols.
Here is the letter to parents school principal Rita Vela sent out on Tuesday, October 13: