HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – An arson investigator with the Houston Fire Department was shot and killed Friday morning while conducting surveillance into a number of arson fires set in the city.

HFD confirmed that arson investigator Lemuel Bruce, a 17 year veteran of the department, died just before 5 a.m.

Bruce was looking into a string of recent arsons when he had some kind of confrontation with a person and the two got into a shootout. The person who shot Bruce was also shot and died at the scene. His name has not bee released.

Houston Firefighters honoring fallen arson investigator Leumel Bruce with “Wall of Honor” pic.twitter.com/QHa9Zdh2EB — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 16, 2020