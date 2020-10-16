NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – “Cheer” star Jerry Harris will remain in jail while awaiting trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge in Chicago said Friday.

Attorneys for Harris, who appears in the Netflix documentary series, had asked that he be released and confined at home under strict conditions.

But a judge said evidence offered by prosecutors “overwhelmingly supports detention.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain said it would be “virtually impossible” to ensure Harris doesn’t use the internet.

Harris, 21, of Naperville, was charged in September with producing child pornography.

Harris admitted to FBI agents that he had asked a teenager to send him photos and videos of the boy’s genitals and buttocks via Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors.

Jerry Harris attends the Build Series to discuss “Cheer” on January 29, 2020 in New York City. (credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

He also admitted to requesting and receiving photographs of 10 to 15 other children, according to the complaint.

FBI Seeks Victim Information On ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Following Arrest For Allegedly Producing Child Pornography

Four women had promised to monitor Harris if he were released from jail. But McShain said Harris would remain locked up.

“Upon learning of the investigation, (Harris) dumped his cellphone, obtained a new cellphone and continued with his same course of conduct,” McShain said. “That reveals behavior that the defendant cannot or is unwilling to control.”

“Cheer” follows the competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

