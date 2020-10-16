NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas Walmart stores will begin offering drive-thru trick-or-treating this weekend.
Parents and kids of all ages are invited to grab some holiday treats at various locations.
The trick-or-treat events will run from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. every day until Halloween.
Costumes (for kids and adults) are encouraged, but not required.
The Events Will Happen At The Following Locations:
Decatur Walmart Supercenter
800 S US Hwy 81/287
Decatur, TX, 76234
Thursday, Oct. 15th from 2-7 p.m.
Denton Walmart Supercenter
1515 S Loop 288
Denton, TX, 76205
Friday, Oct. 16th from 2-7p.m.
Hickory Creek Walmart Supercenter
1035 Hickory Creek Blvd
Hickory Creek, TX, 75065
Saturday, Oct. 17th from 2-7 p.m.
Lewisville Walmart Supercenter
801 W Main St
Lewisville, TX, 75067
Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2-7 p.m.
Colony Walmart Supercenter
4691 State Highway 121
Colony, TX, 75056
Monday, Oct. 19th from 2-7 p.m.
Carrollton Walmart Supercenter
1213 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX, 75006
Tuesday, Oct. 20th from 2-7 p.m.
Plano Walmart Supercenter
6000 Coit Rd
Plano, TX, 75023
Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 2-7 p.m.
Plano Walmart Supercenter
425 Coit Rd
Plano, TX, 75075
Thursday, Oct. 22nd from 2-7 p.m.
Murphy Walmart Supercenter
115 West FM 544
Murphy, TX, 75094
Friday, Oct. 23rd from 2-7 p.m.
Garland Walmart Supercenter
5302 N Garland Ave.
Garland, TX, 75040
Saturday, Oct. 24th from 2-7 p.m.
Greenville Walmart Supercenter
7401 Interstate Highway 30
Greenville, TX, 75402
Sunday, Oct. 25th from 2-7 p.m.
Rockwall Walmart Supercenter
782 E Interstate 30
Rockwall, TX, 75087
Monday, Oct. 26th from 2-7 p.m.
Rowlett Walmart Supercenter
2501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX, 75088
Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 2-7 p.m.
Dallas Walmart Supercenter
1521 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX, 75211
Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.
Cedar Hill Walmart Supercenter
621 Uptown Blvd.
Cedar Hill, TX, 75104
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7 p.m.
Dallas Walmart Supercenter
200 Short Blvd.
Dallas, TX, 75232
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7 p.m.
Mesquite Walmart Supercenter
200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX, 75149
Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m.
Dallas Walmart Supercenter
1521 N Cockrell Hill Rd.
Dallas, TX, 75211
Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7 p.m.
Seagoville Walmart Supercenter
220 N Highway 175
Seagoville, TX, 75159
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.
Irving Walmart Supercenter
4100 W Airport Fwy
Irving, TX, 75062
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.