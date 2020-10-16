Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas have made an arrest in a triple homicide case from last month.
Officials took Efrain Cisneros into custody for the September 26 murders at the Super 7 Inn on Gardner Road.
The manager of the motel found Rachel Escamilla, Peggy Bailey, and Michael Rivera dead inside one of the rooms.
Officials have never said exactly how the man and two women died. When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene they would only say that the victims died from “homicidal violence.”
Cisneros was taken to Dallas police headquarters and interviewed by detectives. He was later taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder. Bond for the 37-year-old has not been set.