NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study by the World Health Organization shows the COVID-19 treatment drug – known as remdesivir – does not prevent death among patients.
A CBS 11 iTeam investigation from earlier this week took an in-depth look at remdesivir.
The iTeam found studies have shown the drug can reduce the length of hospital stays in COVID-19 patients – usually shortening it from 15 days to 11.
But so far, studies have not shown that remdesivir has a significant effect on reducing death.
Results of the trial indicated that remdesivir and three other possible coronavirus treatment drugs — hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon — “appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.”
Gilead Sciences – the maker of remdesivir – disputes the latest conclusion from WHO, saying that a large-scale trial they performed found the drug does, in fact, have life-saving benefits.
Remdesivir is currently the only antiviral drug authorized in the U.S. to treat COVID-19.
The CBS 11 iTeam report details more about remdesivir, including the controversy surrounding the price of the drug. Remdesivir costs more than $3,000 per treatment for patients with private insurance.