NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Brian New
Filed Under:Antiviral drug, CBS 11 I Team, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, drug study, drug trial, hospital stay, Pandemic, patient death, remdesivir, World Health Organization

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study by the World Health Organization shows the COVID-19 treatment drug – known as remdesivir – does not prevent death among patients.

A CBS 11 iTeam investigation from earlier this week took an in-depth look at remdesivir.

The iTeam found studies have shown the drug can reduce the length of hospital stays in COVID-19 patients – usually shortening it from 15 days to 11.

But so far, studies have not shown that remdesivir has a significant effect on reducing death.

Results of the trial indicated that remdesivir and three other possible coronavirus treatment drugs — hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon — “appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.”

Gilead Sciences – the maker of remdesivir – disputes the latest conclusion from WHO, saying that a large-scale trial they performed found the drug does, in fact, have life-saving benefits.

Remdesivir is currently the only antiviral drug authorized in the U.S. to treat COVID-19.

The CBS 11 iTeam report details more about remdesivir, including the controversy surrounding the price of the drug. Remdesivir costs more than $3,000 per treatment for patients with private insurance.

Comments

Leave a Reply