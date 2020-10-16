McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County judge sentenced a McKinney man to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Michael Villasana, 37, was on parole when he threatened officers and others with a knife last October.

“Villasana had the chance to change his life by following his conditions of parole, but instead threatened the lives of officers and civilians; I commend these officers for displaying remarkable calm and professionalism throughout an intense and dangerous situation,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after sentencing.

On October 14, 2019, McKinney Police Officers Asher Richardson, Candice King and Terry French responded to a domestic violence call in east McKinney, according to a news release Friday from the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

Once there, police learned Villasana was inside the house. A witness heard Villasana hitting his girlfriend, so the officers tried to get Villasana out of the house.

After 15 minutes of refusing, Villasana finally came out into the front yard, yelling and cursing at officers.

Villasana then went back inside the house and returned with a knife.

Villasana ignored officer commands and started walking through the yard and out into the street where Officer King was standing behind a parked car.

As Villasana came around the end of the car, Officer King, with her gun pointed at Villasana, continued to give commands to drop the knife.

Villasana made slashing motions with the knife as he shouted at Officer King, “I’m going to kill you!”

Villasana returned to the yard but then threw the knife towards and over the heads of the officers and civilians in the street.

As Villasana turned towards Officer French, Officer Daniel Rogers, who just arrived on scene with a less lethal shotgun, shot Villasana with three bean bag rounds.

Officers then took Villasana into custody.

During the drive to the jail, Villasana again threatened one of the officers, yelling “When I come home, I’m going to kill you and your family!”

Villasana was on parole for a federal gun charge at the time of the incident and his criminal history included multiple burglary of a habitation convictions, the Collin County DA’s Office said.

MORE FROM CBSDFW