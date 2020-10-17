DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas officers were hospitalized after a crash early Saturday, and a driver who police said caused the crash was arrested for intoxication assault.
Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. as the two officers in a patrol vehicle were responding to a shots fired call.
According to police, the officers were going northbound and entered the intersection of Webb Chapel Extension and West Northwest Highway with their lights and sirens on when another driver going southbound turned into the path of the officers’ vehicle, leading to the crash.
Police said the two officers were taken to a hospital and are currently stable. The other driver suffered minor injuries.
The suspect was arrested for intoxication assault on a peace officer, police said. The suspect has not yet been identified.
