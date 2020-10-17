DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 599 confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with three additional deaths.

Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 89,433, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported that 460 of Saturday’s cases came through the state’s reporting system: three from June, three from July and 454 from October.

Three deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,082. The patients were a Garland man in his 30s who died at a hospital’s emergency department and had underlying health conditions, a Dallas woman in her 40s who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, and a Dallas man in his 70s who was hospitalized and did not have underlying health conditions.

“It’s very important that we reverse this trend in increasing infection rates for COVID-19. To do that, we need everyone to recommit themselves to doing the things that keep our community safe: wear a mask, maintain six-foot distance, wash your hands, and avoid unnecessary crowds and get-togethers with people outside your home,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said.

On Friday, Jenkins said in a news conference that the county has seen a 44% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 27% increase in emergency room visits since Sept. 25.

Tarrant County reported 720 more cases and four deaths on Saturday. The totals in that county are now 58,773 cases and 703 deaths.

