HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found lying in a street with multiple gunshot wounds in Haltom City Saturday, and police said they arrested his former roommate as the suspect.
Police said they responded to a home in the 3900 block of Woodlane Avenue at around 5 p.m. Arriving officers found the 52-year-old victim and began administering first aid.
According to police, additional officers arrived and saw the 59-year-old suspect near the front entrance of the home. He was arrested without further incident.
The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to police, the suspect and victim were former roommates, but a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.