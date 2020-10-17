NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found lying in a street with multiple gunshot wounds in Haltom City Saturday, and police said they arrested his former roommate as the suspect.

Police said they responded to a home in the 3900 block of Woodlane Avenue at around 5 p.m. Arriving officers found the 52-year-old victim and began administering first aid.

According to police, additional officers arrived and saw the 59-year-old suspect near the front entrance of the home. He was arrested without further incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, the suspect and victim were former roommates, but a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

