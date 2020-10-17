Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Dallas early Saturday, and police said they are looking for two suspects.
Police said they responded to the shooting at a complex in the 1500 block of Beckley Avenue. Arriving officers around the 26-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries, which police believe are not life-threatening.
The victim told officers that he was approached in a breezeway by two unknown males wearing masks. According to police, the victim said he tried running away but was then shot by one of the suspects.
The suspects then took cash from the victim and ran from the scene, police said. The suspects are still at large.
MORE FROM CBSDFW