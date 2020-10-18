DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas’ 2020 season came to an end Sunday, and although the COVID-19 pandemic kept fair events at bay, organizers called this year’s fair “one for the history books.”

This year’s State Fair was mostly kept alive through drive-thru events and a limited livestock market show.

Sunday was the last day of its Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru, where residents were able to still enjoy fair favorites at a safe distance.

Organizers said the fair welcomed nearly 23,000 vehicles over the 15 days of drive-thru events, which also included the Big Tex Photo Drive-Thru.

More than 32,000 photos were also taken with Big Tex as he wore a face mask this year, organizers said.

The fair was also able to host a limited amount of Texas students for livestock competitions, which included over 2,700 entries.

Organizers said its annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction, which was held on Friday, Oct. 2, raised more than $1 million for youth livestock exhibitors throughout the state.

“While we are disappointed we weren’t able to host the 2020 State Fair of Texas as we had hoped, due to COVID-19, we are thankful for all the folks who have joined us for our alternative offerings to help continue the tradition of celebrating all things Texan this year,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “As the 2020 State Fair season comes to a close, we look forward to better times ahead and Big Tex welcoming fairgoers back for the 2021 State Fair of Texas, as we celebrate 135 years of an iconic Texas tradition next year.”

The 2021 State Fair of Texas is currently scheduled to run from Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 17.