Fort Worth City Council Member Cary Moon Arrested For DWI In Burleson"I will be responsible for my actions and own up to any personal or legal failures," Moon said in a statement Monday.

4 hours ago

Police Looking For Person Who Shot, Killed Senior Airman Nicholas 'Nick' Slaughter In DallasPolice in Dallas are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 29-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force. Hospital workers were the ones who called police to say that Nicholas "Nick" Slaughter had been shot.

4 hours ago

'The Fear Is Worse Than This Pandemic': Some Highland Park Parents Upset With School District's Handling Of Coronavirus"Our children are sitting beyond fogged-out Plexiglass. There are literally blinders on the sides," said Highland Park mom Amanda Nobles.

4 hours ago