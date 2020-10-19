DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday, October 20, marks one year since a tornado outbreak in North Texas left homes, businesses and schools in ruins.
One of those businesses is the Central Market off Preston and Royal in North Dallas.
On Monday, the store announced plans to reopen next spring, taking the time to make it more spacious.
“Because we plan to expand the building and add about 4,000 ft, curbside, expanded produce and other things that have been reported we elected to take additional time to where we can finish our building and be complete for a mid April or early May opening,” Central Market President Stephen Butt said.
To celebrate, Butt also announced a $1 million donation to the Dallas Education Foundation.
The money will be put towards rebuilding nearly Dallas ISD schools.
“Hope is on the way and we got resources and we’re going to make this very powerful,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said. “You’re going to see Thomas Jefferson rebuilt,” he said. “It’s going to be so exciting. We’re going to take the old Walnut Hill building and turn it into a career institute. It’s the can-do spirit that’s what we’re experiencing right here.”
MORE FROM CBSDFW