FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating an early morning shooting that left two women injured.
It was after midnight when officers were called to the 6300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Once there they found two adult women near a wrecked car, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the women was shot in the leg, the other was critically wounded after being shot in the neck.
The shooter/shooters had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.
Investigators are still trying to determine why the shooter opened fire on the car with the women inside.
So far, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.
